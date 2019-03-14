CDW (CDW) Holdings Lifted by ARP Americas LP

ARP Americas LP grew its position in CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) by 19.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,622 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. ARP Americas LP’s holdings in CDW were worth $537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in CDW by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 3,313 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its stake in CDW by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,470 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in CDW by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,903 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in CDW by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,619 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empire Life Investments Inc. lifted its stake in CDW by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. now owns 6,073 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.10% of the company’s stock.

Get CDW alerts:

CDW stock opened at $96.97 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.01 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26. CDW has a twelve month low of $67.44 and a twelve month high of $97.40.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 7th. The information technology services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.11. CDW had a net margin of 3.96% and a return on equity of 74.63%. The firm had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that CDW will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 25th were paid a dividend of $0.295 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.14%.

Several brokerages recently commented on CDW. BidaskClub upgraded shares of CDW from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 4th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of CDW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.20.

In related news, insider Thomas E. Richards sold 18,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.95, for a total transaction of $1,499,062.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 596,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,692,173.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Christina V. Rother sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.65, for a total transaction of $322,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 51,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,119,360.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 102,010 shares of company stock worth $9,039,770. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “CDW (CDW) Holdings Lifted by ARP Americas LP” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark and copyright law. The original version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/14/cdw-cdw-holdings-lifted-by-arp-americas-lp.html.

CDW Company Profile

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including mobility, security, data center optimization, cloud computing, virtualization, and collaboration.

Further Reading: Why are percentage decliners important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CDW (NASDAQ:CDW).

Receive News & Ratings for CDW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.