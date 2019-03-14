CBS Co. (CBS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of CBS Co. (NYSE:CBS) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-four brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $62.88.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CBS shares. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of CBS in a research note on Thursday, November 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. Atlantic Securities cut shares of CBS from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 11th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of CBS from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 17th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price on shares of CBS in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th. Finally, Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of CBS from $68.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 27th.

In other CBS news, Director Gary L. Countryman sold 4,584 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.35, for a total value of $235,388.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 63,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,258,362.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jonathan Anschell sold 20,730 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.11, for a total transaction of $1,038,780.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,170,469.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. MUFG Securities EMEA plc increased its holdings in CBS by 1,044.2% in the 4th quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 105,000 shares of the media conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,591,000 after buying an additional 95,823 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in CBS in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new stake in CBS in the 4th quarter valued at $291,000. B.S. Pension Fund Trustee Ltd acting for the British Steel Pension Fund bought a new stake in CBS in the 4th quarter valued at $577,000. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. increased its holdings in CBS by 26.7% in the 4th quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,242,918 shares of the media conglomerate’s stock valued at $85,781,000 after buying an additional 472,042 shares during the period. 74.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CBS stock traded down $0.46 on Friday, reaching $48.24. The stock had a trading volume of 5,809,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,013,207. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38. CBS has a fifty-two week low of $41.38 and a fifty-two week high of $59.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.29, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.26.

CBS (NYSE:CBS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 14th. The media conglomerate reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.03). CBS had a return on equity of 83.61% and a net margin of 13.50%. The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. CBS’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that CBS will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th. CBS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.87%.

CBS Company Profile

CBS Corporation operates as a mass media company worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; produces, acquires, and/or distributes programming, including series, specials, news, and public affairs; operates online content networks for information and entertainment; produces theatrical films; and digital streaming services.

