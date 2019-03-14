CBRE Group Inc (CBRE) CEO Michael J. Lafitte Sells 32,706 Shares

CBRE Group Inc (NYSE:CBRE) CEO Michael J. Lafitte sold 32,706 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.54, for a total value of $1,652,961.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 372,946 shares in the company, valued at $18,848,690.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE CBRE traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $50.06. 49,003 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,931,185. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. CBRE Group Inc has a 52 week low of $37.45 and a 52 week high of $51.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.72 billion, a PE ratio of 15.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.72.

Get CBRE Group alerts:

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.08. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 23.93% and a net margin of 4.98%. The company had revenue of $6.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that CBRE Group Inc will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of CBRE Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $128,928,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of CBRE Group by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,699,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $308,296,000 after purchasing an additional 263,050 shares in the last quarter. Omnia Family Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of CBRE Group by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Omnia Family Wealth LLC now owns 3,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of CBRE Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Finally, Aurora Investment Counsel boosted its position in shares of CBRE Group by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 42,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,708,000 after purchasing an additional 3,755 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of CBRE Group in a research report on Monday. Bank of America set a $54.00 price objective on CBRE Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CBRE Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 19th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of CBRE Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.75.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This article was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US and international copyright & trademark law. The legal version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/14/cbre-group-inc-cbre-ceo-michael-j-lafitte-sells-32706-shares.html.

About CBRE Group

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Asia Pacific; Global Investment Management; and Development Services segments. The company offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; integrated property sales, and mortgage and structured financing services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

Featured Story: Recession

Receive News & Ratings for CBRE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBRE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.