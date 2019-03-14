Cboe Global Markets (CBOE) Receives Daily Media Impact Rating of 1.00

News stories about Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) have been trending somewhat positive this week, according to InfoTrie. The research firm scores the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Cboe Global Markets earned a coverage optimism score of 1.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news stories about the financial services provider an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

NASDAQ CBOE opened at $95.83 on Thursday. Cboe Global Markets has a one year low of $87.87 and a one year high of $121.55.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $334.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $324.49 million. The firm’s revenue was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 28th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%.

CBOE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Cboe Global Markets from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 4th. Sandler O’Neill raised shares of Cboe Global Markets from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 7th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $111.00 to $107.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. MKM Partners raised shares of Cboe Global Markets from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a report on Friday, February 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cboe Global Markets currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.46.

In other news, EVP John Deters sold 2,474 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.74, for a total transaction of $231,912.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $331,652.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Cboe Global Markets

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange in the United States. The company operates in five segments: Options, U.S. Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment trades in listed market indexes. The U.S. Equities segment trades in listed cash equities; and provides exchange-traded products (ETP) transaction and ETP listing services.

