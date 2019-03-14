Casey’s General Stores (CASY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Gabelli

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at Gabelli in a report released on Wednesday. Gabelli also issued estimates for Casey’s General Stores’ FY2019 earnings at $4.90 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $4.80 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.30 EPS.

CASY has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $133.00 price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 12th. BidaskClub cut shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 12th. Stephens reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research report on Wednesday, December 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a $146.00 price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.20.

CASY stock opened at $129.19 on Wednesday. Casey’s General Stores has a 12-month low of $90.42 and a 12-month high of $138.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.91, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.18. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 14.89%. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Casey’s General Stores will post 5.08 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Terry W. Handley sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.05, for a total transaction of $650,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 36,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,804,697.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP William J. Walljasper sold 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.44, for a total transaction of $552,292.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 26,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,360,632.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Enlightenment Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware bought a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the fourth quarter worth approximately $150,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the fourth quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Ibex Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the third quarter worth approximately $206,000. 88.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Casey’s General Stores Company Profile

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. The company's stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverage and tobacco products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; school supplies, housewares, and pet supplies; and other nonfood items.

