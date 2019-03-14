Carsales.Com Ltd (CAR) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.21 on April 5th

Carsales.Com Ltd (ASX:CAR) announced a interim dividend on Thursday, February 14th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.205 per share on Friday, April 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 19th.

Shares of ASX CAR opened at A$12.58 ($8.92) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.07 billion and a PE ratio of 22.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 180.56, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 2.56. Carsales.Com has a 1 year low of A$10.56 ($7.49) and a 1 year high of A$16.45 ($11.67).

In related news, insider Kee Wong bought 4,395 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$11.40 ($8.08) per share, for a total transaction of A$50,081.03 ($35,518.46).

About Carsales.Com

carsales.com Limited is an online automotive, motorcycle and marine classifieds business. The Company’s carsales network is an online destination for buying and selling cars, motorbikes, trucks, boats, caravans and machinery equipment. Its segments include Online Advertising Services, Data and Research Services, International, and Finance and Related Services.

