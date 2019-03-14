CargoX One Day Trading Volume Reaches $15,754.00 (CXO)

CargoX (CURRENCY:CXO) traded up 4.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 14th. One CargoX token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0126 or 0.00000322 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and Kucoin. CargoX has a market capitalization of $1.62 million and approximately $15,754.00 worth of CargoX was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, CargoX has traded down 9.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00007983 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.97 or 0.00383055 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002791 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00025875 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000577 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $66.37 or 0.01698780 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.22 or 0.00236064 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00001584 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00004794 BTC.

CargoX Token Profile

CargoX was first traded on December 20th, 2017. CargoX’s total supply is 215,119,016 tokens and its circulating supply is 129,071,409 tokens. CargoX’s official website is cargox.io . The Reddit community for CargoX is /r/cargoxio . CargoX’s official message board is medium.com/cargoxio . CargoX’s official Twitter account is @cargoxio and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling CargoX

CargoX can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CargoX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CargoX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CargoX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

