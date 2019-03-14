Carbon Black Inc (CBLK) Insider Michael Viscuso Sells 50,000 Shares of Stock

Carbon Black Inc (NASDAQ:CBLK) insider Michael Viscuso sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.43, for a total value of $721,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Michael Viscuso also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 11th, Michael Viscuso sold 50,000 shares of Carbon Black stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.26, for a total value of $763,000.00.

On Wednesday, January 16th, Michael Viscuso sold 50,000 shares of Carbon Black stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.92, for a total value of $696,000.00.

On Monday, December 17th, Michael Viscuso sold 50,000 shares of Carbon Black stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.63, for a total value of $681,500.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:CBLK traded down $0.24 during trading on Thursday, reaching $14.17. 22,275 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,898,630. The firm has a market cap of $974.65 million and a PE ratio of -10.15. Carbon Black Inc has a 52-week low of $11.80 and a 52-week high of $35.00.

Carbon Black (NASDAQ:CBLK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $56.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.59 million. Carbon Black had a negative return on equity of 101.09% and a negative net margin of 39.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Carbon Black Inc will post -0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in Carbon Black in the second quarter worth $567,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in Carbon Black in the second quarter worth $2,977,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Carbon Black by 35.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 188,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,992,000 after acquiring an additional 49,633 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Carbon Black in the third quarter worth $105,000. Finally, Quantum Capital Management purchased a new stake in Carbon Black in the third quarter worth $291,000. 60.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CBLK. Zacks Investment Research lowered Carbon Black from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Carbon Black from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 21st. KeyCorp cut their target price on Carbon Black from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 21st. Finally, Raymond James raised Carbon Black from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.77 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.54.

About Carbon Black

Carbon Black, Inc provides security solutions in the United States and internationally. Its security cloud platform captures, records, and analyzes unfiltered endpoint data. The company's solutions enable customers to predict, prevent, detect, respond to and remediate cyber attacks before they cause a damaging incident or data breach.

