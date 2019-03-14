CARAT Hits Market Capitalization of $0.00 (CARAT)

CARAT (CURRENCY:CARAT) traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 14th. During the last seven days, CARAT has traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One CARAT token can currently be bought for $1.09 or 0.00027623 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit and IDEX. CARAT has a total market cap of $0.00 and $508,047.00 worth of CARAT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00007967 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.09 or 0.00383899 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002741 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00025722 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000578 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $66.40 or 0.01688715 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.32 or 0.00237144 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000132 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0656 or 0.00001669 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00004961 BTC.

CARAT Token Profile

CARAT’s total supply is 2,000,000 tokens. CARAT’s official Twitter account is @caratsio . The official website for CARAT is carats.io

Buying and Selling CARAT

CARAT can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CARAT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CARAT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CARAT using one of the exchanges listed above.

