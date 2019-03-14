Cara Therapeutics Inc (CARA) Holdings Increased by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CARA) by 6.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,338 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 4,840 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.21% of Cara Therapeutics worth $1,948,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CARA. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 56,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,344,000 after purchasing an additional 8,400 shares in the last quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,130,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,758,118 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $66,055,000 after purchasing an additional 516,870 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $259,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 336,581 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,446,000 after purchasing an additional 16,743 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.66% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Mani Mohindru sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.55, for a total transaction of $56,475.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Scott Terrillion sold 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.51, for a total transaction of $38,781.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 108,942 shares of company stock worth $1,498,450 in the last 90 days. 6.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on CARA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cara Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 21st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Cara Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 1st. Canaccord Genuity set a $25.00 target price on shares of Cara Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 20th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $27.00 target price on shares of Cara Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 20th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of Cara Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.36 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.03.

CARA stock opened at $19.48 on Thursday. Cara Therapeutics Inc has a 52-week low of $11.46 and a 52-week high of $24.30. The company has a market cap of $684.83 million, a PE ratio of -10.47 and a beta of 2.87.

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 million. Analysts forecast that Cara Therapeutics Inc will post -2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cara Therapeutics Company Profile

Cara Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing chemical entities designed to alleviate pruritus and pain by selectively targeting kappa opioid receptors in the United States. The company is developing product candidates that target the body's peripheral nervous system and immune cells.

