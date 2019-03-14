Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in ISHARES CORE S&P U.S. GROWTH ETF (BMV:IUSG) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 16,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $860,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ISHARES CORE S&P U.S. GROWTH ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in ISHARES CORE S&P U.S. GROWTH ETF by 86.4% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Essex Savings Bank purchased a new stake in ISHARES CORE S&P U.S. GROWTH ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ISHARES CORE S&P U.S. GROWTH ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Finally, Commerce Bank purchased a new stake in ISHARES CORE S&P U.S. GROWTH ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $206,000.

Get ISHARES CORE S&P U.S. GROWTH ETF alerts:

Shares of IUSG opened at $59.62 on Thursday. ISHARES CORE S&P U.S. GROWTH ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.54 and a fifty-two week high of $58.35.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Captrust Financial Advisors Invests $860,000 in ISHARES CORE S&P U.S. GROWTH ETF (IUSG) Stock” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States and international copyright laws. The correct version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/14/captrust-financial-advisors-invests-860000-in-ishares-core-sp-u-s-growth-etf-iusg-stock.html.

Featured Article: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IUSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ISHARES CORE S&P U.S. GROWTH ETF (BMV:IUSG).

Receive News & Ratings for ISHARES CORE S&P U.S. GROWTH ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ISHARES CORE S&P U.S. GROWTH ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.