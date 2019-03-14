Captrust Financial Advisors Has $1.12 Million Position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (SUB)

Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB) by 4,154.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,635 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,385 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 23,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,463,000 after acquiring an additional 3,029 shares during the period. Summit Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $287,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 90.9% during the third quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $5,003,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 119,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,518,000 after buying an additional 1,412 shares during the period.

SUB opened at $105.63 on Thursday. iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $104.25 and a 52 week high of $105.75.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.1475 per share. This is a positive change from iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $1.77 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st.

iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares 2016 AMT-Free Muni Term ETF, formerly iShares S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

