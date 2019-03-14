Capstar Financial (CSTR) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Capstar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning. The firm currently has $18.00 target price on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc. is a bank holding company. It operates primarily through its wholly owned subsidiary, CapStar Bank. The Company offers banking products and services which include savings accounts, debit and credit cards, personal and business loans, mortgages, line of credit, wealth management and online banking. CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee. “

Get Capstar Financial alerts:

Several other analysts have also commented on CSTR. Compass Point lowered Capstar Financial from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. ValuEngine lowered Capstar Financial from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday, January 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Capstar Financial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, March 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Capstar Financial presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $18.20.

Shares of CSTR opened at $15.88 on Wednesday. Capstar Financial has a 12 month low of $13.51 and a 12 month high of $20.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $277.24 million, a PE ratio of 13.34 and a beta of 1.00.

Capstar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05. Capstar Financial had a return on equity of 11.33% and a net margin of 11.60%. The firm had revenue of $24.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.60 million. Analysts forecast that Capstar Financial will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Capstar Financial declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Friday, December 21st that permits the company to repurchase $0.00 in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the bank to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 5th were given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 4th. Capstar Financial’s payout ratio is 13.45%.

In other news, Director Thomas R. Flynn bought 3,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.20 per share, with a total value of $59,940.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 936 shares in the company, valued at $15,163.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 18.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSTR. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capstar Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $2,264,000. Context BH Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Capstar Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $2,204,000. Foresters Investment Management Company Inc. lifted its stake in Capstar Financial by 32.3% in the 4th quarter. Foresters Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 346,400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,102,000 after buying an additional 84,500 shares in the last quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in Capstar Financial by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 327,680 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,827,000 after buying an additional 67,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in Capstar Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $953,000. 26.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Capstar Financial

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the holding company for CapStar Bank that provides commercial banking services to consumer and corporate customers located primarily in Davidson, Sumner, Williamson, and the surrounding counties in Tennessee, the United States. It offers a range of deposit products and services, including demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time and savings deposits, certificates of deposit, and CDARS reciprocal products.

Further Reading: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Capstar Financial (CSTR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Capstar Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capstar Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.