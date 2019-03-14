Shares of Capital & Regional plc (LON:CAL) dropped 10.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 28.25 ($0.37) and last traded at GBX 28.55 ($0.37). Approximately 654,502 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 45% from the average daily volume of 1,180,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 31.90 ($0.42).

CAL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Capital & Regional to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from GBX 53 ($0.69) to GBX 32 ($0.42) in a research note on Monday, January 21st. Peel Hunt reiterated a “reduce” rating on shares of Capital & Regional in a research note on Thursday.

Get Capital & Regional alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $231.65 million and a P/E ratio of 12.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.47, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This piece of content was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark and copyright legislation. The correct version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/14/capital-regional-cal-stock-price-down-10-5.html.

Capital & Regional is a UK focused retail property REIT specialising in shopping centres that dominate their catchment, serving the non-discretionary and value orientated needs of their local communities. It has a strong track record of delivering value enhancing retail and leisure asset management opportunities across a c.

See Also: What is the return on assets formula?

Receive News & Ratings for Capital & Regional Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital & Regional and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.