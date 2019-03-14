Capital & Counties Properties PLC (CAPC) Price Target Cut to GBX 220

Capital & Counties Properties PLC (LON:CAPC) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from GBX 230 ($3.01) to GBX 220 ($2.87) in a research note issued on Thursday. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential downside of 13.08% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on CAPC. Liberum Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Capital & Counties Properties PLC in a research note on Wednesday, December 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Capital & Counties Properties PLC from GBX 270 ($3.53) to GBX 245 ($3.20) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 21st. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Capital & Counties Properties PLC from GBX 250 ($3.27) to GBX 240 ($3.14) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 15th. Peel Hunt upgraded shares of Capital & Counties Properties PLC to an “add” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from GBX 300 ($3.92) to GBX 260 ($3.40) in a report on Tuesday, February 19th. Finally, Numis Securities restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 243 ($3.18) price objective on shares of Capital & Counties Properties PLC in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 279.10 ($3.65).

LON CAPC opened at GBX 253.10 ($3.31) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion and a P/E ratio of -37.78. Capital & Counties Properties PLC has a 1 year low of GBX 225.20 ($2.94) and a 1 year high of GBX 310 ($4.05).

Capital & Counties Properties PLC (LON:CAPC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th. The company reported GBX 0.90 ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of GBX 1 ($0.01) by GBX (0.10) ($0.00). As a group, analysts anticipate that Capital & Counties Properties PLC will post 171.000000874508 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Capital & Counties Properties PLC

Capital & Counties Properties PLC, a property company, invests in, develops, and manages real estate properties in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Covent Garden, Earls Court Properties, and Other. Its assets principally comprise investment and development properties at Covent Garden and Earls Court.

