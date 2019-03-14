Cannell Capital LLC Takes Position in Sientra Inc (SIEN)

Cannell Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sientra Inc (NASDAQ:SIEN) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 40,793 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $518,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SIEN. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Sientra during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Sientra during the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in Sientra during the 4th quarter valued at $135,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Sientra by 101.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 9,579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Sientra by 50.6% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 30,301 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 10,180 shares in the last quarter. 92.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Sientra stock traded up $0.44 during trading on Thursday, reaching $8.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 608,688. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 2.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $325.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.64 and a beta of -0.04. Sientra Inc has a 1-year low of $8.79 and a 1-year high of $26.79.

Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 12th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $19.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.87 million. Sientra had a negative return on equity of 123.50% and a negative net margin of 121.28%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sientra Inc will post -2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on Sientra in a research report on Thursday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub raised Sientra from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Sientra from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 16th. ValuEngine cut Sientra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, William Blair cut Sientra from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Sientra currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.50.

Sientra Company Profile

Sientra, Inc, a medical aesthetics company, develops and sells medical aesthetics products to plastic surgeons in the United States. It operates through two segments, Breast Products and miraDry. The company offers silicone gel breast implants for use in breast augmentation and breast reconstruction procedures; breast tissue expanders; and scar management products under the Sientra, AlloX2, Dermaspan, Softspan, and BIOCORNEUM brand names.

