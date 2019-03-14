Cannell Capital LLC Invests $6.52 Million in Telaria Inc (TLRA) Stock

Cannell Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Telaria Inc (NYSE:TLRA) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,386,757 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $6,516,000. Telaria accounts for approximately 1.8% of Cannell Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Meritech Capital Associates III L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Telaria during the 3rd quarter valued at $8,838,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Telaria by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,287,937 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,247,000 after buying an additional 25,207 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of Telaria during the 3rd quarter valued at $7,980,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Telaria during the 3rd quarter valued at $6,457,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Telaria during the 3rd quarter valued at $6,322,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.07% of the company’s stock.

In other Telaria news, major shareholder W Capital Partners Ii L.P. sold 5,051,886 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.53, for a total value of $12,781,271.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John S. Rego sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.64, for a total value of $56,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TLRA. ValuEngine raised Telaria from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Telaria from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 1st. TheStreet raised Telaria from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on Telaria from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 price target (up previously from $4.00) on shares of Telaria in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.15.

TLRA traded down $0.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $5.21. 3,362 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,105,150. The stock has a market capitalization of $287.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.94 and a beta of 1.99. Telaria Inc has a 12-month low of $2.19 and a 12-month high of $5.96.

Telaria (NYSE:TLRA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 26th. The software maker reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $19.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.74 million. Telaria had a negative return on equity of 12.05% and a negative net margin of 16.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Telaria Inc will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Telaria Company Profile

Telaria, Inc, a software company, operates a programmatic, self-service, seller platform to monetize and manage premium video content across various Internet-connected screens and devices in the United States. Its platform enables publishers to optimize and automate their video advertising sales; and manage their inventory across sales channels, devices, and platforms.

