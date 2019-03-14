Cannell Capital LLC Invests $3.49 Million in Viad Corp (VVI)

Cannell Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 69,576 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,485,000. Cannell Capital LLC owned 0.34% of Viad as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Viad in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Viad by 123.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,196 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Viad in the 4th quarter valued at $243,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Viad in the 4th quarter valued at $387,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Viad in the 3rd quarter valued at $458,000. 87.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on Viad in a research report on Thursday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

NYSE:VVI traded down $0.21 during trading on Thursday, reaching $54.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 623 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,243. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 23.25 and a beta of 0.76. Viad Corp has a 12 month low of $46.17 and a 12 month high of $62.50.

Viad (NYSE:VVI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 7th. The business services provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $296.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $287.40 million. Viad had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 10.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.26) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Viad Corp will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. Viad’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.09%.

About Viad

Viad Corp operates as an experiential services company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, continental Europe, and the United Arab Emirates. The company operates in two business groups, GES and Pursuit. It offers event planning and production, look and feel design, layout and floor plan designs, furnishings and carpet, show traffic analysis, marketing and strategy, electrical distribution, cleaning, plumbing, overhead and booth rigging, and material handling services; and signage products and common area structures.

