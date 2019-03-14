Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (CP) Shares Bought by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,107 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 670 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway were worth $6,946,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 4,949,371 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $879,107,000 after purchasing an additional 255,486 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 2.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,671,523 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $778,143,000 after buying an additional 96,728 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 2.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 3,671,523 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $778,143,000 after buying an additional 96,728 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,983,724 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $352,088,000 after buying an additional 266,619 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,902,990 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $338,009,000 after buying an additional 381,373 shares during the period. 67.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CP stock opened at $204.87 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of $28.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.15. Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd has a 52 week low of $167.48 and a 52 week high of $224.19.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $4.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $1.37. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 26.62% and a return on equity of 30.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.22 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd will post 12.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.4887 per share. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.05%.

Several research analysts have commented on CP shares. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $229.00 target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a report on Thursday, January 17th. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $245.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $224.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 24th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $238.00 target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a report on Thursday, January 24th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $211.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $232.21.

Canadian Pacific Railway Profile

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as finished vehicles and machineries, automotive parts, chemicals and plastics, petroleum and crude products, and metals and minerals, as well as forest, industrial, and consumer products.

