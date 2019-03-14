Canaccord Genuity Trims Mistras Group (MG) Target Price to $16.50

Mistras Group (NYSE:MG) had its price objective cut by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $20.00 to $16.50 in a report released on Thursday. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock. Canaccord Genuity’s target price suggests a potential upside of 23.92% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on MG. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mistras Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 10th. ValuEngine cut shares of Mistras Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.75.
MG stock traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $13.32. 34,219 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 73,075. Mistras Group has a 52-week low of $13.01 and a 52-week high of $23.60. The stock has a market cap of $399.32 million, a P/E ratio of 24.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.
In related news, Director Manuel N. Stamatakis bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.50 per share, with a total value of $362,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 77,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,122,184. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Manuel N. Stamatakis bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.28 per share, with a total value of $214,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 77,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,105,157.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 43.50% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MG. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Mistras Group by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,605 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Mistras Group by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 225,447 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,241,000 after buying an additional 981 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC increased its stake in Mistras Group by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 20,273 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 2,718 shares during the period. Teachers Advisors LLC increased its stake in Mistras Group by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 59,129 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,281,000 after buying an additional 3,157 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in Mistras Group by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 27,931 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 3,887 shares during the period. 58.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Mistras Group Company Profile
Mistras Group, Inc provides technology-enabled asset protection solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Services, International, and Products and Systems. It offers traditional non-destructive testing, and inspection and engineering services; and designs, manufactures, sells, installs, and services acoustic emission (AE) sensors, instruments, and turn-key systems used for monitoring and testing materials, pressure components, processes, and structures.
See Also: Market Capitalization
Receive News & Ratings for Mistras Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mistras Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.