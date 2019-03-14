Canaccord Genuity Trims Mistras Group (MG) Target Price to $16.50

Mistras Group (NYSE:MG) had its price objective cut by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $20.00 to $16.50 in a report released on Thursday. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock. Canaccord Genuity’s target price suggests a potential upside of 23.92% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on MG. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mistras Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 10th. ValuEngine cut shares of Mistras Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.75.

Get Mistras Group alerts:

MG stock traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $13.32. 34,219 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 73,075. Mistras Group has a 52-week low of $13.01 and a 52-week high of $23.60. The stock has a market cap of $399.32 million, a P/E ratio of 24.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Mistras Group (NYSE:MG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.15). Mistras Group had a net margin of 0.92% and a return on equity of 5.39%. The business had revenue of $180.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.00 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Mistras Group will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Manuel N. Stamatakis bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.50 per share, with a total value of $362,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 77,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,122,184. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Manuel N. Stamatakis bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.28 per share, with a total value of $214,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 77,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,105,157.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 43.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MG. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Mistras Group by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,605 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Mistras Group by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 225,447 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,241,000 after buying an additional 981 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC increased its stake in Mistras Group by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 20,273 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 2,718 shares during the period. Teachers Advisors LLC increased its stake in Mistras Group by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 59,129 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,281,000 after buying an additional 3,157 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in Mistras Group by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 27,931 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 3,887 shares during the period. 58.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mistras Group Company Profile

Mistras Group, Inc provides technology-enabled asset protection solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Services, International, and Products and Systems. It offers traditional non-destructive testing, and inspection and engineering services; and designs, manufactures, sells, installs, and services acoustic emission (AE) sensors, instruments, and turn-key systems used for monitoring and testing materials, pressure components, processes, and structures.

See Also: Market Capitalization

Receive News & Ratings for Mistras Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mistras Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.