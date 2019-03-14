Camden National Co. (CAC) Shares Sold by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. lowered its position in Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 102,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 590 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.66% of Camden National worth $3,701,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Camden National by 3.1% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 52,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,264,000 after buying an additional 1,579 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Camden National by 10.2% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 27,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,215,000 after purchasing an additional 2,598 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Camden National by 10.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 2,346 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Camden National by 46.1% during the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 84,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,678,000 after purchasing an additional 26,706 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Camden National by 1.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,136,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,368,000 after purchasing an additional 11,138 shares during the period. 66.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CAC stock opened at $43.77 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $686.05 million, a P/E ratio of 12.91 and a beta of 0.79. Camden National Co. has a 52 week low of $33.49 and a 52 week high of $47.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $41.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.30 million. Camden National had a return on equity of 12.93% and a net margin of 28.00%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Camden National Co. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Camden National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of Camden National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Camden National from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 1st.

In related news, CEO Gregory A. Dufour sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.50, for a total value of $54,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 88,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,857,362.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Camden National Company Profile

Camden National Corporation operates as the holding company for Camden National Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services to consumer, institutional, municipal, non-profit, and commercial customers. It offers various deposit products, including demand, checking, saving, and money market accounts; and time deposits.

