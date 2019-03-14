Camden National Co. (CAC) Shares Sold by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lowered its stake in shares of Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC) by 3.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 45,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,487 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Camden National were worth $1,975,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Camden National by 48.4% during the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 3,794 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Camden National by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 2,346 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Camden National by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 26,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 2,772 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Camden National by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 27,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after purchasing an additional 2,598 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its position in Camden National by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 51,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,929 shares during the period. 66.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CAC has been the topic of a number of research reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Camden National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Camden National from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 1st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Camden National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CAC opened at $43.77 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $686.05 million, a P/E ratio of 12.91 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. Camden National Co. has a fifty-two week low of $33.49 and a fifty-two week high of $47.86.

Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $41.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.30 million. Camden National had a net margin of 28.00% and a return on equity of 12.93%. On average, analysts forecast that Camden National Co. will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Gregory A. Dufour sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.50, for a total value of $54,375.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 88,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,857,362.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

Camden National Corporation operates as the holding company for Camden National Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services to consumer, institutional, municipal, non-profit, and commercial customers. It offers various deposit products, including demand, checking, saving, and money market accounts; and time deposits.

