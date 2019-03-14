Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 2,567 Shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Insured Fnd (MYN)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in BlackRock MuniYield New York Insured Fnd (NYSE:MYN) by 17.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,151 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 2,567 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock MuniYield New York Insured Fnd were worth $140,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sit Investment Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Insured Fnd by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 37,205 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 6,205 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Insured Fnd by 3.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 791,220 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $9,107,000 after buying an additional 26,031 shares during the period. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC raised its stake in BlackRock MuniYield New York Insured Fnd by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 16,100 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in BlackRock MuniYield New York Insured Fnd by 81.9% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 22,955 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 10,334 shares during the period. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield New York Insured Fnd during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $69,000. 12.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MYN opened at $12.27 on Thursday. BlackRock MuniYield New York Insured Fnd has a 12-month low of $11.09 and a 12-month high of $12.31.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0425 per share. This represents a $0.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th.

BlackRock MuniYield New York Insured Fnd Company Profile

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes.

