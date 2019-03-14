Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Invests $96,000 in Franklin Universal Trust (FT) Stock

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Franklin Universal Trust (NYSE:FT) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 15,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $96,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Shaker Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Franklin Universal Trust by 61.9% in the third quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 224,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,493,000 after buying an additional 85,826 shares in the last quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Universal Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Franklin Universal Trust by 62.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 482,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,210,000 after purchasing an additional 186,274 shares during the period. Financial & Investment Management Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Franklin Universal Trust by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Financial & Investment Management Group Ltd. now owns 1,755,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,147,000 after purchasing an additional 140,393 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Franklin Universal Trust by 12.7% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 319,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,125,000 after purchasing an additional 35,940 shares during the period. 19.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Franklin Universal Trust alerts:

NYSE:FT opened at $6.97 on Thursday. Franklin Universal Trust has a fifty-two week low of $6.05 and a fifty-two week high of $6.99.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.032 per share. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.51%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 27th.

WARNING: This piece of content was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US & international trademark & copyright legislation. The original version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/14/cambridge-investment-research-advisors-inc-invests-96000-in-franklin-universal-trust-ft-stock.html.

About Franklin Universal Trust

Franklin Universal Trust is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc The fund is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in companies operating in utility sector. It employs fundamental analysis to invest in a diversified portfolio of corporate bonds and dividend paying utility stocks.

Featured Story: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franklin Universal Trust (NYSE:FT).

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Universal Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Universal Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.