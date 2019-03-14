Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Buys New Position in Teekay Lng Partners, L.P. (TGP)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Teekay Lng Partners, L.P. (NYSE:TGP) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 10,560 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TGP. Banco de Sabadell S.A raised its stake in shares of Teekay Lng Partners by 188.1% during the third quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A now owns 6,914 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 4,514 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teekay Lng Partners during the fourth quarter worth approximately $121,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teekay Lng Partners during the third quarter worth approximately $218,000. Beach Investment Management LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Teekay Lng Partners during the fourth quarter worth approximately $220,000. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teekay Lng Partners during the fourth quarter worth approximately $829,000. 30.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TGP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Teekay Lng Partners in a research note on Tuesday, November 20th. ValuEngine raised shares of Teekay Lng Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 21st. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on shares of Teekay Lng Partners from $22.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 21st. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Teekay Lng Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Teekay Lng Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, November 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.00.

Shares of NYSE TGP opened at $14.64 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.26 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. Teekay Lng Partners, L.P. has a 52-week low of $10.74 and a 52-week high of $19.45.

Teekay Lng Partners (NYSE:TGP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 21st. The shipping company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $143.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.17 million. Teekay Lng Partners had a net margin of 11.19% and a return on equity of 4.99%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Teekay Lng Partners, L.P. will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Teekay Lng Partners Company Profile

Teekay LNG Partners L.P. provides marine transportation services for liquefied natural gas (LNG), liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), and crude oil worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Liquefied Gas and Conventional Tanker. It transports liquid petroleum gases, including propane, butane, and ethane; petrochemical gases, such as ethylene, propylene, and butadiene; and ammonia.

