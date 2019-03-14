Callan Capital LLC Sells 7,675 Shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (VDE)

Callan Capital LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE) by 30.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,325 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,675 shares during the period. Vanguard Energy ETF makes up 0.5% of Callan Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Callan Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $1,336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VDE. 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Energy ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Energy ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Energy ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Energy ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Claybrook Capital LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF by 60.0% during the fourth quarter. Claybrook Capital LLC now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Energy ETF stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $89.22. 2,506 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 384,410. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 12 month low of $71.70 and a 12 month high of $109.79.

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

