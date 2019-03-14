California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 10,868 Shares of Duke Energy Corp (DUK)

California State Teachers Retirement System cut its holdings in shares of Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,260,729 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 10,868 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.18% of Duke Energy worth $108,801,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in Duke Energy by 8,422.1% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 6,521,173 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 6,444,652 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Duke Energy by 48.7% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,051,129 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $484,211,000 after acquiring an additional 1,980,562 shares during the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. lifted its position in Duke Energy by 130.8% during the third quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 3,432,454 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $274,665,000 after acquiring an additional 1,945,200 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in Duke Energy by 941.3% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,856,602 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $160,211,000 after acquiring an additional 1,678,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc lifted its position in Duke Energy by 2.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 54,434,882 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,355,880,000 after acquiring an additional 1,539,841 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

NYSE DUK opened at $90.56 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.06. Duke Energy Corp has a 12-month low of $71.96 and a 12-month high of $91.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 14th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.84 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 7.80% and a net margin of 10.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Corp will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 15th will be issued a $0.9275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 14th. This represents a $3.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.10%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.60%.

In related news, EVP Melissa H. Anderson sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.49, for a total transaction of $174,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,592,143.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Lynn J. Good sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.92, for a total transaction of $1,348,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,250 shares of company stock valued at $1,900,878. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on DUK shares. Bank of America cut shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $88.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Duke Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.46.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This story was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US & international copyright and trademark legislation. The legal version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/14/california-state-teachers-retirement-system-sells-10868-shares-of-duke-energy-corp-duk.html.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity; and engages in the wholesale of electricity to municipalities, electric cooperative utilities, and other load-serving entities.

Further Reading: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK).

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.