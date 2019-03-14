California State Teachers Retirement System Has $33.93 Million Position in PPL Corp (PPL)

California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of PPL Corp (NYSE:PPL) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,197,570 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,811 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.17% of PPL worth $33,927,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its stake in PPL by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 97,977 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,867,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC lifted its holdings in PPL by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 18,619 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $527,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in PPL by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 100,464 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,940,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Ffcm LLC lifted its holdings in PPL by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Ffcm LLC now owns 28,275 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $801,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of PPL by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 76,299 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,162,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. 73.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PPL. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded PPL from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $32.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, March 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PPL from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 3rd. Bank of America downgraded PPL from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, January 14th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of PPL in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. Finally, Desjardins reaffirmed an “average” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of PPL in a research note on Monday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.33.

NYSE PPL opened at $32.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.53. PPL Corp has a 12-month low of $25.30 and a 12-month high of $32.68. The company has a market cap of $23.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.54.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 14th. The utilities provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. PPL had a return on equity of 14.91% and a net margin of 23.47%. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PPL Corp will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.4125 per share. This is a boost from PPL’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $1.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.08%. PPL’s payout ratio is presently 68.75%.

In related news, Chairman Paul W. Thompson sold 4,573 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.25, for a total value of $129,187.25. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 7,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $209,586.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman William H. Spence sold 225,365 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total value of $7,324,362.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 256,997 shares of company stock worth $8,265,457 in the last quarter. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PPL Company Profile

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 414,000 electric and 328,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 527,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in 5 counties in southwestern Virginia.

