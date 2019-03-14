California Public Employees Retirement System Reduces Position in Rexnord Corp (RXN)

California Public Employees Retirement System lessened its holdings in Rexnord Corp (NYSE:RXN) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 245,518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 8,788 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Rexnord were worth $5,635,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in Rexnord during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in Rexnord during the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. Investors Research Corp raised its holdings in Rexnord by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 10,520 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Rexnord during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $290,000. Finally, BBT Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Rexnord during the 4th quarter worth approximately $290,000.

Get Rexnord alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rexnord from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, December 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Rexnord has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.88.

In other news, CEO Todd A. Adams sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.02, for a total transaction of $840,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 271,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,615,611.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director David C. Longren acquired 3,500 shares of Rexnord stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.50 per share, with a total value of $92,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Rexnord stock opened at $27.12 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 1.86. Rexnord Corp has a 52-week low of $21.38 and a 52-week high of $32.11. The company has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.51, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.59.

Rexnord (NYSE:RXN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $485.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $487.19 million. Rexnord had a negative net margin of 3.58% and a positive return on equity of 18.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. Analysts forecast that Rexnord Corp will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This article was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US & international trademark & copyright legislation. The original version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/14/california-public-employees-retirement-system-reduces-position-in-rexnord-corp-rxn.html.

Rexnord Profile

Rexnord Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process and motion control, and water management products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Process & Motion Control Platform and Water Management Platform. The company offers table top conveying chain and related accessories, metal conveying and engineered woven metals, gearing and gear drives, conveying equipment, industrial chain, and custom assemblies; custom-engineered, application-specific miniature gearboxes, and motion control assemblies and components used in aerospace, defense, medical equipment, robotics, semiconductor, instrumentation, and satellite communications; and shaft management products, including couplings, torque limiters, electromagnetic clutches and brakes, industrial bearings, and shaft locking assemblies.

Featured Article: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rexnord Corp (NYSE:RXN).

Receive News & Ratings for Rexnord Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rexnord and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.