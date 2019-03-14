California Public Employees Retirement System Purchases 486,448 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (BMY)

California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 12.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,475,749 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 486,448 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.27% of Bristol-Myers Squibb worth $232,649,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 555,319 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,476,000 after purchasing an additional 91,378 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC grew its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 159.2% in the 3rd quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 14,850 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $922,000 after purchasing an additional 9,120 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 317.2% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 37,131 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,305,000 after purchasing an additional 28,231 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,322,000. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 44.9% in the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 55,283 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,432,000 after purchasing an additional 17,136 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.35% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on BMY shares. Societe Generale set a $47.00 target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 16th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Tuesday, November 27th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $59.00 target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Thursday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.40.

Bristol-Myers Squibb stock opened at $50.97 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $82.25 billion, a PE ratio of 12.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.81. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a 12-month low of $44.30 and a 12-month high of $67.44.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.09. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 21.95% and a return on equity of 48.99%. The business had revenue of $5.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.95 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 4.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.21%.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

