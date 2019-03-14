California Public Employees Retirement System Has $5.93 Million Stake in Sanmina Corp (SANM)

California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Sanmina Corp (NASDAQ:SANM) by 9.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 246,278 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,072 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Sanmina were worth $5,925,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Sanmina by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 16,304 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its position in Sanmina by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 67,548 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,151,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Sanmina by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,655 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC grew its position in Sanmina by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 97,500 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,346,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB grew its position in Sanmina by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 12,581 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SANM opened at $31.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.27. Sanmina Corp has a 52 week low of $22.30 and a 52 week high of $34.30. The firm has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.85 and a beta of 1.06.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 28th. The electronics maker reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.12. Sanmina had a return on equity of 11.86% and a net margin of 1.35%. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other Sanmina news, SVP Brent Billinger sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.79, for a total transaction of $49,185.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,139 shares in the company, valued at $824,307.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alan Mcwilliams Reid sold 6,052 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.42, for a total value of $196,205.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 238,126 shares of company stock worth $7,654,959 over the last 90 days. 5.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SANM has been the subject of several analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered Sanmina from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Citigroup lowered Sanmina from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Sanmina to $33.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

Sanmina Company Profile

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, and manufacturing design release; manufacturing solutions of components, subassemblies, and complete systems; final system assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services.

