California Public Employees Retirement System Acquires 10,492 Shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc (BXMT)

California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc (NYSE:BXMT) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 173,704 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,492 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.14% of Blackstone Mortgage Trust worth $5,534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 127,885 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,271,000 after purchasing an additional 14,296 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $533,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $205,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $190,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 61,039 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,045,000 after acquiring an additional 5,418 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Blackstone Mortgage Trust alerts:

A number of analysts have issued reports on BXMT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank downgraded Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $34.50 in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a research note on Sunday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.63.

Shares of BXMT opened at $34.59 on Thursday. Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc has a 52-week low of $30.14 and a 52-week high of $35.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.57.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.07. Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 51.44%. The business had revenue of $102.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.88 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “California Public Employees Retirement System Acquires 10,492 Shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc (BXMT)” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright legislation. The correct version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/14/california-public-employees-retirement-system-acquires-10492-shares-of-blackstone-mortgage-trust-inc-bxmt.html.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Profile

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company operates as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to U.S. federal income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

Further Reading: What is a capital gain?



Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Mortgage Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone Mortgage Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.