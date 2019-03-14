Caesars Entertainment Co. (CZR) Short Interest Down 16.4% in February

Caesars Entertainment Co. (NASDAQ:CZR) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 120,849,882 shares, a decrease of 16.4% from the February 15th total of 144,541,573 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,582,521 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.4 days. Currently, 22.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CZR shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, November 15th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. BidaskClub cut shares of Caesars Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 13th. UBS Group raised shares of Caesars Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Caesars Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.75.

In other news, VP Les Ottolenghi sold 17,240 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.74, for a total value of $150,677.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Don R. Kornstein acquired 20,000 shares of Caesars Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.29 per share, with a total value of $125,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 88,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $556,992.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CZR. Oaktree Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth $67,900,000. Vanguard Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 52,126,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,298,000 after buying an additional 7,294,525 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,126,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,298,000 after buying an additional 7,294,525 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth $37,693,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth $32,271,000.

CZR opened at $8.35 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.95 and a beta of 1.31. Caesars Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $5.84 and a fifty-two week high of $13.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.93, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.08). Caesars Entertainment had a net margin of 3.61% and a negative return on equity of 4.15%. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Caesars Entertainment will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

Caesars Entertainment Company Profile

Caesars Entertainment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides casino-entertainment and hospitality services in the United States and internationally. The company operates 36,000 slot machines and 2,700 table games, as well as other games comprising keno, poker, and race and sports books; and buffets, restaurants, bars, nightclubs, and lounges located throughout its casinos, as well as banquets and room service.

