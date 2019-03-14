Caesars Entertainment Co. (CZR) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its stake in Caesars Entertainment Co. (NASDAQ:CZR) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,081,675 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,500 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Caesars Entertainment were worth $7,345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CZR. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth about $85,000. Lehman Financial Resources Inc. bought a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the 3rd quarter worth about $123,000. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 44.4% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 19,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 6,100 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth about $151,000. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 25,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, Director Don R. Kornstein purchased 20,000 shares of Caesars Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.29 per share, for a total transaction of $125,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 88,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $556,992.08. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Les Ottolenghi sold 51,720 shares of Caesars Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.59, for a total transaction of $444,274.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CZR shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of Caesars Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Caesars Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 7th. Bank of America lowered shares of Caesars Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $8.75 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 16th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, November 15th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.75.

NASDAQ:CZR opened at $8.35 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.65, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Caesars Entertainment Co. has a fifty-two week low of $5.84 and a fifty-two week high of $13.54.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a net margin of 3.61% and a negative return on equity of 4.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.48 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Caesars Entertainment Co. will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

Caesars Entertainment Company Profile

Caesars Entertainment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides casino-entertainment and hospitality services in the United States and internationally. The company operates 36,000 slot machines and 2,700 table games, as well as other games comprising keno, poker, and race and sports books; and buffets, restaurants, bars, nightclubs, and lounges located throughout its casinos, as well as banquets and room service.

