Cabbage (CAB) Trading Up 10.8% This Week

Cabbage (CURRENCY:CAB) traded flat against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 14th. Over the last week, Cabbage has traded up 10.8% against the dollar. One Cabbage coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Cabbage has a total market capitalization of $4,088.00 and $0.00 worth of Cabbage was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Cabbage alerts:

Ontology (ONT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00025704 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00038748 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0635 or 0.00001621 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00011925 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0472 or 0.00001204 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00007852 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0359 or 0.00000916 BTC.

Nullex (NLX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00001978 BTC.

DECENT (DCT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0515 or 0.00001316 BTC.

Cabbage Coin Profile

Cabbage uses the hashing algorithm. Cabbage’s total supply is 10,499,996 coins. Cabbage’s official Twitter account is @cabbagetech . Cabbage’s official website is www.cabbage.tech

Buying and Selling Cabbage

Cabbage can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cabbage directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cabbage should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cabbage using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Cabbage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cabbage and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.