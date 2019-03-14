BTIG Research Boosts Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG) Price Target to $700.00

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) had its price target boosted by BTIG Research from $620.00 to $700.00 in a report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on CMG. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th. Wedbush reaffirmed an underperform rating on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $525.00 price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Thursday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, January 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $525.00 price target (up previously from $500.00) on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $515.14.

NYSE:CMG opened at $637.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.32, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.65. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 1-year low of $307.70 and a 1-year high of $641.64.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 6th. The restaurant operator reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 17.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.34 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 12.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, CFO Jack Hartung sold 4,907 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $625.21, for a total value of $3,067,905.47. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 45,237 shares in the company, valued at $28,282,624.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $594.65, for a total transaction of $11,893,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 44,037 shares of company stock worth $26,516,662. 2.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CMG. Bruderman Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 44.0% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 167 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 169 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter worth approximately $86,000. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter worth approximately $96,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.49% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of September 30, 2018, it operated 2,424 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, as well as 37 international Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

