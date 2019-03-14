Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Sells 4,509 Shares of Chevron Co. (CVX)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lessened its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 4.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 90,054 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 4,509 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $11,012,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. lifted its holdings in Chevron by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 35,320 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,319,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY lifted its holdings in Chevron by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 66,535 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,136,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Investment Mgmt Co. lifted its holdings in Chevron by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Frontier Investment Mgmt Co. now owns 28,092 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,435,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Abbot Financial Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Chevron by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Abbot Financial Management Inc. now owns 9,059 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Chevron by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Capital Management LLC now owns 18,565 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,270,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. 64.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Chevron stock opened at $124.67 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market cap of $235.42 billion, a PE ratio of 15.11, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.02. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $100.22 and a 12 month high of $131.08.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $42.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.46 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 9.82% and a net margin of 8.91%. The company’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.64 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 6.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 15th were given a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 14th. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.82%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is 57.70%.

Several analysts have weighed in on CVX shares. Raymond James set a $135.00 price target on Chevron and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 20th. HSBC cut Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $136.00 to $122.00 in a report on Monday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a report on Monday, January 7th. UBS Group raised Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.95 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $134.18.

In other news, insider Jeanette L. Ourada sold 7,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.50, for a total transaction of $838,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $838,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider James William Johnson sold 4,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.20, for a total value of $532,950.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,750 shares in the company, valued at $532,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

