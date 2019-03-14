Brown Advisory Securities LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 50.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 910 shares of the company’s stock after selling 929 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VOO. Sawyer & Company Inc acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 109.0% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 345.5% in the fourth quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $68,000.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

VOO stock opened at $258.68 on Thursday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $214.83 and a 52 week high of $270.67.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Brown Advisory Securities LLC Has $209,000 Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO)” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US & international copyright law. The legal version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/14/brown-advisory-securities-llc-has-209000-position-in-vanguard-sp-500-etf-voo.html.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Recommended Story: Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.