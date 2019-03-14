Brown Advisory Inc. Has $21.68 Million Stake in Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (TAST)

Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,202,867 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,176 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. owned about 0.06% of Carrols Restaurant Group worth $21,676,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,279,129 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $47,876,000 after purchasing an additional 378,788 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,368,846 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $34,585,000 after purchasing an additional 11,130 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,607,721 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $23,473,000 after purchasing an additional 38,160 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc raised its position in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 1,607,721 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $23,473,000 after purchasing an additional 38,160 shares during the period. Finally, Half Sky Capital UK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group during the 4th quarter valued at $11,208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TAST opened at $10.12 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $374.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.31. Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.42 and a 52-week high of $16.40.

Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th. The restaurant operator reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $307.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $346.38 million. Carrols Restaurant Group had a net margin of 0.86% and a return on equity of 7.64%. The business’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TAST. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Carrols Restaurant Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Carrols Restaurant Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 21st. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Carrols Restaurant Group from $16.50 to $13.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Carrols Restaurant Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.88.

Carrols Restaurant Group Company Profile

Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchisee restaurants of Burger King in the United States. As of July 1, 2018, it owned and operated 807 BURGER KING restaurants. The company was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Syracuse, New York.

