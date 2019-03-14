Bros. Advisors Lp Baker Sells 65,094 Shares of Genomic Health, Inc. (GHDX) Stock

Genomic Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHDX) Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker sold 65,094 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.49, for a total transaction of $4,979,040.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Bros. Advisors Lp Baker also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, March 7th, Bros. Advisors Lp Baker sold 2,000 shares of Genomic Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.72, for a total transaction of $147,440.00.
- On Monday, March 11th, Bros. Advisors Lp Baker sold 73,735 shares of Genomic Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.52, for a total transaction of $5,494,732.20.
- On Tuesday, March 5th, Bros. Advisors Lp Baker sold 117,387 shares of Genomic Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.02, for a total transaction of $9,041,146.74.
- On Thursday, February 28th, Bros. Advisors Lp Baker sold 600 shares of Genomic Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.20, for a total transaction of $45,720.00.
- On Monday, January 28th, Bros. Advisors Lp Baker sold 46,477 shares of Genomic Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.07, for a total transaction of $3,303,120.39.
- On Friday, January 25th, Bros. Advisors Lp Baker sold 208,831 shares of Genomic Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.86, for a total transaction of $15,006,595.66.
- On Thursday, January 17th, Bros. Advisors Lp Baker sold 181,747 shares of Genomic Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.79, for a total transaction of $12,865,870.13.
- On Tuesday, January 22nd, Bros. Advisors Lp Baker sold 371,689 shares of Genomic Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.75, for a total transaction of $26,668,685.75.
- On Thursday, January 10th, Bros. Advisors Lp Baker sold 10,185 shares of Genomic Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.28, for a total transaction of $715,801.80.
- On Monday, January 14th, Bros. Advisors Lp Baker sold 39,259 shares of Genomic Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.24, for a total value of $2,757,552.16.
GHDX stock traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $76.51. The stock had a trading volume of 414,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 377,153. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.87 and a beta of 0.97. Genomic Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.04 and a 52-week high of $92.18.
GHDX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered Genomic Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. BidaskClub lowered Genomic Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. CIBC initiated coverage on Genomic Health in a research report on Wednesday, December 19th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Genomic Health in a research report on Wednesday, December 19th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies increased their target price on Genomic Health to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 21st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.13.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Genomic Health by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,191,689 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $141,167,000 after acquiring an additional 154,253 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Genomic Health by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,151,932 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $151,109,000 after acquiring an additional 337,664 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Genomic Health by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 2,151,932 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $151,109,000 after acquiring an additional 337,664 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Genomic Health by 26.9% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,783,100 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $125,209,000 after purchasing an additional 378,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Genomic Health by 41.1% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 741,268 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $47,741,000 after purchasing an additional 215,892 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.69% of the company’s stock.
About Genomic Health
Genomic Health, Inc, a healthcare company, provides clinically actionable genomic information to personalize cancer treatment decisions in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes genomic-based clinical laboratory services that analyze the underlying biology of cancer, which allows physicians and patients to make individualized treatment decisions.
