Bros. Advisors Lp Baker Sells 65,094 Shares of Genomic Health, Inc. (GHDX) Stock

Genomic Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHDX) Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker sold 65,094 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.49, for a total transaction of $4,979,040.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Bros. Advisors Lp Baker also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Genomic Health alerts:

On Thursday, March 7th, Bros. Advisors Lp Baker sold 2,000 shares of Genomic Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.72, for a total transaction of $147,440.00.

On Monday, March 11th, Bros. Advisors Lp Baker sold 73,735 shares of Genomic Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.52, for a total transaction of $5,494,732.20.

On Tuesday, March 5th, Bros. Advisors Lp Baker sold 117,387 shares of Genomic Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.02, for a total transaction of $9,041,146.74.

On Thursday, February 28th, Bros. Advisors Lp Baker sold 600 shares of Genomic Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.20, for a total transaction of $45,720.00.

On Monday, January 28th, Bros. Advisors Lp Baker sold 46,477 shares of Genomic Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.07, for a total transaction of $3,303,120.39.

On Friday, January 25th, Bros. Advisors Lp Baker sold 208,831 shares of Genomic Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.86, for a total transaction of $15,006,595.66.

On Thursday, January 17th, Bros. Advisors Lp Baker sold 181,747 shares of Genomic Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.79, for a total transaction of $12,865,870.13.

On Tuesday, January 22nd, Bros. Advisors Lp Baker sold 371,689 shares of Genomic Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.75, for a total transaction of $26,668,685.75.

On Thursday, January 10th, Bros. Advisors Lp Baker sold 10,185 shares of Genomic Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.28, for a total transaction of $715,801.80.

On Monday, January 14th, Bros. Advisors Lp Baker sold 39,259 shares of Genomic Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.24, for a total value of $2,757,552.16.

GHDX stock traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $76.51. The stock had a trading volume of 414,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 377,153. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.87 and a beta of 0.97. Genomic Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.04 and a 52-week high of $92.18.

Genomic Health (NASDAQ:GHDX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 20th. The medical research company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $104.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.55 million. Genomic Health had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 6.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Genomic Health, Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

GHDX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered Genomic Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. BidaskClub lowered Genomic Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. CIBC initiated coverage on Genomic Health in a research report on Wednesday, December 19th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Genomic Health in a research report on Wednesday, December 19th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies increased their target price on Genomic Health to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 21st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.13.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Genomic Health by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,191,689 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $141,167,000 after acquiring an additional 154,253 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Genomic Health by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,151,932 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $151,109,000 after acquiring an additional 337,664 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Genomic Health by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 2,151,932 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $151,109,000 after acquiring an additional 337,664 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Genomic Health by 26.9% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,783,100 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $125,209,000 after purchasing an additional 378,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Genomic Health by 41.1% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 741,268 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $47,741,000 after purchasing an additional 215,892 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

WARNING: “Bros. Advisors Lp Baker Sells 65,094 Shares of Genomic Health, Inc. (GHDX) Stock” was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright laws. The original version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/14/bros-advisors-lp-baker-sells-65094-shares-of-genomic-health-inc-ghdx-stock.html.

About Genomic Health

Genomic Health, Inc, a healthcare company, provides clinically actionable genomic information to personalize cancer treatment decisions in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes genomic-based clinical laboratory services that analyze the underlying biology of cancer, which allows physicians and patients to make individualized treatment decisions.

Further Reading: How does inflation affect different investments?



Receive News & Ratings for Genomic Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genomic Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.