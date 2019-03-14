Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. Buys Shares of 73,112 Abbott Laboratories (ABT)

Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 73,112 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock, valued at approximately $5,288,000. Abbott Laboratories accounts for approximately 5.3% of Brooks Moore & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ABT. Csenge Advisory Group bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 500 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Institutional investors own 72.57% of the company’s stock.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, insider Sharon J. Bracken sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.83, for a total transaction of $428,065.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 50,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,892,978.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jared Watkin sold 1,391 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $108,498.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 75,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,922,228. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 189,481 shares of company stock valued at $13,358,927. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ABT opened at $78.62 on Thursday. Abbott Laboratories has a twelve month low of $56.81 and a twelve month high of $79.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $133.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.30, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.14.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 23rd. The healthcare product maker reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 16.50% and a net margin of 7.74%. The firm had revenue of $7.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.44%.

ABT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price (up from $73.00) on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Abbott Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 28th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Friday, November 30th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Tuesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. Finally, Gabelli reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.71.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms; gynecological disorders; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraines; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccine and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

