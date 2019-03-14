Brokers Issue Forecasts for GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc.’s Q1 2019 Earnings (GDI)

GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. (TSE:GDI) – Stock analysts at Desjardins dropped their Q1 2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, March 11th. Desjardins analyst F. Tremblay now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.20 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.23. Desjardins also issued estimates for GDI Integrated Facility Services’ Q3 2019 earnings at $0.28 EPS and Q4 2019 earnings at $0.32 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on GDI. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$23.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. TD Securities boosted their price target on GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$25.00 to C$29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th.

TSE:GDI opened at C$24.74 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.66, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $511.39 million and a P/E ratio of 42.37. GDI Integrated Facility Services has a 52-week low of C$15.46 and a 52-week high of C$25.47.

GDI Integrated Facility Services Company Profile

GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc operates in the outsourced facility services industry. The company operates through Janitorial Canada, Janitorial USA, Technical services, and Complementary Services segments. It offers janitorial services, such as floor cleaning and finishing, window washing, furniture polishing, carpet cleaning and dusting, as well as other building services, including lawn maintenance, snow removal, and other.

