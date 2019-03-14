Brokerages Set John Bean Technologies Corp (JBT) Price Target at $94.00

John Bean Technologies Corp (NYSE:JBT) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $94.00.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on JBT shares. TheStreet raised John Bean Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised John Bean Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Wellington Shields raised John Bean Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “gradually accumulate” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 12th. Robert W. Baird set a $83.00 price objective on John Bean Technologies and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 25th. Finally, ValuEngine raised John Bean Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 28th.

Shares of NYSE JBT opened at $91.37 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.42. John Bean Technologies has a 12-month low of $66.28 and a 12-month high of $123.90.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $537.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $536.33 million. John Bean Technologies had a return on equity of 32.09% and a net margin of 5.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that John Bean Technologies will post 4.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. John Bean Technologies’s payout ratio is 9.35%.

In related news, EVP James L. Marvin sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $127,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,649,170. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JBT. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of John Bean Technologies by 62.3% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 357 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of John Bean Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of John Bean Technologies by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,421 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of John Bean Technologies by 26.0% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,198 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in shares of John Bean Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000.

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry and equipment and services to air transportation industries. The company operates through JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech segments. It provides chilling, mixing/grinding, injecting, marinating, tumbling, portioning, packaging, coating, frying, freezing, weighing, X-ray food inspection, and packaging systems for poultry, beef, pork, and seafood, as well as ready-to-eat meals, fruits, vegetables, dairy, and bakery products; solutions to extract, concentrate, and aseptically process citrus, tomato and other fruits, vegetables, and juices; and solutions for the filling, closing, and preservation of fruits, vegetables, soups, sauces, and dairy and pet food products, as well as ready-to-eat meals.

