Brokerages Set Extended Stay America (STAY) Target Price at $21.93

Shares of Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.93.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on STAY shares. Zacks Investment Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Extended Stay America in a research note on Friday, November 16th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Extended Stay America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $21.00 price target on Extended Stay America and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 20th.

Shares of NYSE:STAY traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $18.07. The stock had a trading volume of 36,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,574,938. Extended Stay America has a twelve month low of $14.77 and a twelve month high of $22.58.

Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $289.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $288.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.87%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STAY. Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in Extended Stay America by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 19,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares during the last quarter. Athena Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Extended Stay America during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Extended Stay America by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 21,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 2,061 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Extended Stay America by 52.4% during the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 6,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Extended Stay America by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 20,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 2,322 shares during the last quarter. 96.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Extended Stay America

Extended Stay America, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and manages hotels in the United States. As of February 27, 2018, it had 599 hotels and approximately 66,000 rooms, as well as managed 26 hotels under the Extended Stay America brand. It serves customers in the mid-priced extended stay segment.

