Brokerages Set Entegra Financial Corp (ENFC) Target Price at $21.50

Entegra Financial Corp (NASDAQ:ENFC) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.50.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Compass Point downgraded Entegra Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $21.50 in a research report on Wednesday, January 16th. FIG Partners upgraded Entegra Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 25th. Finally, Sandler O’Neill downgraded Entegra Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 18th.

Get Entegra Financial alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ENFC traded down $0.13 during trading on Thursday, hitting $24.00. 14,754 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,972. The company has a market cap of $166.98 million, a P/E ratio of 11.07 and a beta of 0.67. Entegra Financial has a 52-week low of $19.18 and a 52-week high of $30.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Entegra Financial (NASDAQ:ENFC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $13.64 million for the quarter. Entegra Financial had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 20.21%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ClariVest Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Entegra Financial in the third quarter worth $149,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Entegra Financial by 36.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,414 shares of the bank’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,706 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Entegra Financial by 34.1% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,468 shares of the bank’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 2,662 shares during the period. M3F Inc. bought a new position in shares of Entegra Financial in the fourth quarter worth $321,000. Finally, Seizert Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Entegra Financial by 58.4% in the fourth quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 21,507 shares of the bank’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 7,932 shares during the period. 47.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Entegra Financial

Entegra Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Entegra Bank that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company offers deposit accounts, including savings accounts, commercial and regular checking accounts, money market accounts, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Story: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Entegra Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entegra Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.