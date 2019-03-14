Brokerages Set Deutsche Telekom AG (DTE) Target Price at $16.55

Deutsche Telekom AG (FRA:DTE) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nineteen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €16.55 ($19.25).

DTE has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group set a €18.80 ($21.86) price target on shares of Deutsche Telekom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th. equinet set a €15.50 ($18.02) price objective on shares of Deutsche Telekom and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €11.80 ($13.72) price objective on shares of Deutsche Telekom and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 27th. Berenberg Bank set a €14.00 ($16.28) price objective on shares of Deutsche Telekom and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €17.00 ($19.77) price objective on shares of Deutsche Telekom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 27th.

DTE traded up €0.08 ($0.09) on Friday, reaching €15.19 ($17.66). The company had a trading volume of 9,465,979 shares. Deutsche Telekom has a fifty-two week low of €12.72 ($14.79) and a fifty-two week high of €18.13 ($21.08).

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

