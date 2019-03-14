Brokerages Set Altria Group Inc (MO) Price Target at $65.59

Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $65.59.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Altria Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 22nd. Citigroup downgraded shares of Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 21st. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $62.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 21st. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Altria Group in a report on Friday, December 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Altria Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 31st.

In related news, Director Nabil Y. Sakkab acquired 1,352 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $52.11 per share, for a total transaction of $70,452.72. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,660 shares in the company, valued at $2,066,682.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Ivan S. Feldman sold 6,802 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.18, for a total transaction of $348,126.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Altria Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in Altria Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in Altria Group by 627.6% in the 4th quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the period. Clarfeld Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Altria Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Sontag Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Altria Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MO stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $56.16. 438,198 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,625,691. The company has a market capitalization of $105.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.07, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.20. Altria Group has a 52 week low of $42.40 and a 52 week high of $66.04.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 31st. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95. The firm had revenue of $4.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.81 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 27.45% and a return on equity of 49.05%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Altria Group will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 22nd. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.20%.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

