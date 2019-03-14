Brokerages Set Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ALXN) Price Target at $162.36

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nineteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $162.53.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ALXN. Zacks Investment Research cut Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 12th. BidaskClub cut Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, February 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $165.00 price objective on Alexion Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 26th.

In related news, CAO Daniel Bazarko sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $632,520. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Ludwig Hantson sold 3,244 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.85, for a total value of $310,937.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,444,211.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,488 shares of company stock valued at $873,875. 4.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ALXN. FMR LLC increased its position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,398,265 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,570,135,000 after buying an additional 5,301,272 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $388,934,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 43.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,627,536 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,199,314,000 after buying an additional 2,599,414 shares in the last quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT increased its position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 58.1% during the 3rd quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 2,365,078 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $328,769,000 after buying an additional 868,886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,178,157 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $719,816,000 after buying an additional 691,390 shares in the last quarter. 93.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ALXN stock opened at $135.71 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $30.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.55. Alexion Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $92.56 and a 1-year high of $140.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 2.48.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 18.15% and a net margin of 1.88%. Alexion Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.48 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alexion Pharmaceuticals will post 8.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS (ALXN1210/ravulizumab-cwvz), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH), a genetic blood disorder; and Soliris (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of PNH, atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS), and generalized myasthenia gravis.

