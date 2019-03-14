Brokerages Set $400.00 Price Target for AMERCO (UHAL)

Shares of AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) have been given a consensus broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating.

Brokerages have set a 12 month consensus price objective of $400.00 for the company and are predicting that the company will post ($0.84) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given AMERCO an industry rank of 188 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of AMERCO from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of AMERCO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 21st.

NASDAQ:UHAL traded down $1.10 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $376.30. The stock had a trading volume of 22,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,571. AMERCO has a 1-year low of $316.00 and a 1-year high of $387.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.30 billion, a PE ratio of 23.97 and a beta of 0.84.

AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 6th. The transportation company reported $4.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.55 by $0.46. AMERCO had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 10.27%. The business had revenue of $919.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $866.87 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.34 EPS. AMERCO’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that AMERCO will post 18.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 20th.

In other AMERCO news, General Counsel Respino Laurence J. De sold 86 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $375.20, for a total value of $32,267.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 42.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Teachers Advisors LLC grew its position in AMERCO by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 10,579 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,773,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in AMERCO by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 73,778 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,313,000 after buying an additional 6,183 shares in the last quarter. Unigestion Holding SA grew its holdings in AMERCO by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 4,669 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,665,000 after buying an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP grew its holdings in AMERCO by 26.7% during the 4th quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 165,779 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $54,394,000 after buying an additional 34,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc grew its holdings in AMERCO by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 672,973 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $240,017,000 after buying an additional 12,683 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.46% of the company’s stock.

AMERCO Company Profile

AMERCO operates as a do-it-yourself moving and storage operator for household and commercial goods in the United States and Canada. The company's Moving and Storage segment rents trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces primarily to the household movers; and sells moving supplies, towing accessories, and propane.

