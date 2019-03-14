Brokerages Expect TransAct Technologies Incorporated (TACT) to Post $0.05 Earnings Per Share

Shares of TransAct Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TACT) have been given an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokerages have set a 1 year consensus price target of $14.00 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $0.05 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given TransAct Technologies an industry rank of 205 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TACT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TransAct Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 21st. B. Riley set a $14.00 price target on shares of TransAct Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of TransAct Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 16th.

Shares of TransAct Technologies stock traded up $0.03 on Friday, reaching $8.65. 210 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,565. TransAct Technologies has a 52 week low of $8.40 and a 52 week high of $15.95. The company has a market capitalization of $63.70 million, a P/E ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 0.88.

TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). TransAct Technologies had a net margin of 9.94% and a return on equity of 21.38%. The company had revenue of $11.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.65 million. As a group, research analysts expect that TransAct Technologies will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This is a boost from TransAct Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 19th. TransAct Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.43%.

In other TransAct Technologies news, Director John Dillon purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.81 per share, for a total transaction of $88,100.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 23,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,290.75. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 12.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TACT. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in TransAct Technologies by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 401,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,782,000 after purchasing an additional 12,400 shares in the last quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC raised its position in shares of TransAct Technologies by 158.8% during the 3rd quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC now owns 50,853 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $732,000 after buying an additional 31,200 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its position in shares of TransAct Technologies by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 113,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after buying an additional 13,500 shares in the last quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC raised its position in shares of TransAct Technologies by 39.1% during the 4th quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC now owns 225,228 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,023,000 after buying an additional 63,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of TransAct Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $257,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.78% of the company’s stock.

About TransAct Technologies

TransAct Technologies Incorporated designs, develops, assembles, and markets transaction-based and specialty printers and terminals in the United States and internationally. It offers thermal, inkjet, and impact printers and terminals to generate labels and transaction records, such as receipts, tickets, coupons, register journals, and other documents, as well as printed logging and plotting of data.

